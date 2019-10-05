Delhi BJP cracks down on indiscipline, expels two leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled two senior leaders in Delhi—Azad Singh and his estrange wife Sarita Chaudhary—almost two weeks after they had an altercation at the headquarters of the party’s local unit on Pandit Pant Marg.



Singh was the president of the Mehrauli district and Chaudhary, former mayor of south Delhi, was in charge of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ cell.



Both were removed from their positions after the incident when a video of it surfaced on social media last month.

In the short clip, Singh was allegedly seen slapping Chaudhary.The incident was considered a serious case of indiscipline as it had taken place just after a meeting in which Union minister and assembly elections incharge of the Delhi unit, Prakash Javadekar, was present.



“Singh and Chaudhary were issued separate letters, signed by Delhi BJP’s office incharge Girish Sachdeva, informing them that they have been expelled from the party with immediate effect,” said a senior party leader.

“Following the directions of the Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, you were expelled from party’s primary membership,” said the letters issued to Singh and Chaudhary. The two are engaged in a divorce case.



Frequent incidents of party leaders fighting in public have rattled the saffron party. Taking cognisance of the incidents, the Central leadership of the BJP had recently warned the city leaders and asked them to mend their ways.



“The party will take stern action against those leaders and workers who were involved in recent incidents of fights and indiscipline in Kirari, Dwarka, and Gokulpur,” said the party leader.

Central leadership unhappy



Taking cognisance of frequent incidents of party leaders fighting in public, the Central leadership of the BJP had recently warned city leaders and told them to mend their ways.