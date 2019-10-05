Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court to examine possibility of rebuilding Ravidas temple

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ravindra Bhat asked all stakeholders to hold consultations with the attorney general and find an appropriate site for constructing the temple.

Published: 05th October 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the possibility of building a new Ravidas temple in the national capital after the previous structure was razed on its order. The demolition order came after the apex court ruled that the temple had been built on ‘forest land’.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ravindra Bhat asked all stakeholders to hold consultations with the attorney general and find an appropriate site for constructing the temple.

“We respect sentiments of everybody but we have to follow the law,” the bench said, assuring the petitioners, seeking reconstruction of temple, that it will do the best it can under the law.

The seer-poet from the Bhakti period is revered by Dalits, especially in north and central India. The demolition of the temple on August 10 took a political turn after Dalit protesters, led by Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, descended on the streets of the national capital and blocked traffic, demanding its restoration at the earliest.

The demolition was ordered after Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti, the custodian of the temple, failed to vacate the forest area and relocate the shrine elsewhere, as earlier directed by the top court.

Additional solicitor general PS Narasimha informed the court that the temple could be rebuilt at a new location. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for October 18.

In their plea, former MPs Ashok Tanwar and Pradeep Jain Aditya said that the temple site is pious, as prayers had been held there over five to six centuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ravidas Temple
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp