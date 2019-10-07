Old Delhi market starts waste sorting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chandni Chowk shopkeeper’s association on Saturday met the deputy commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to start the collection and segregation of waste in the area.

“We had a meeting with the NGO, ‘Wellbeing Out of Waste’ for the entire area’s waste segregation plan. Most of our shops generally have dry waste. It is 99 per cent dry waste while few confectionery shops have their own plan of waste management. All this waste was thrown on the road from where the sweepers took it,” president of the Sarv Vyapar Mandal, Sanjay Bhargava told this newspaper.

He said the timings for waste collection have been set from 12 pm to 4 pm. “We have distributed recyclable bags to the shopkeepers. We will empty these bags when the MCD worker comes to

collect the waste and return these bags to the shopkeepers. We tried this exercise for the entire stretch and the response was good,” Bhargava added.

“Waste segregation started in Chandni Chowk from the main road shops, the entire area will be covered in phases,” read a tweet from the NDMC’s twitter account.

The waste segregation has begun from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, to the Moti Bazar area on trial basis. Commissioner of the NDMC, Varsha Joshi called the exercise a “landmark event”.