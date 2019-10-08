Delhi Police ASI gets three-year jail term for taking bribe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has sentenced a Delhi Police official to three years in jail for taking a bribe from a family after threatening to implicate it in a false case. A fine of Rs 1.20 lakh was also imposed on Assistant Sub-Inspector Sube Singh, 59, with Special Judge Kiran Bansal saying that suitable punishment was required for a deterrent effect.

The court said that the offence had wide ramifications which caused victimization of the public at large.

There is a general perception that the police do not behave properly with complainants, witnesses and victims of crime, it said.

“Police response to most people approaching for service is perceived to be inadequate, insensitive, biased and delayed. Ordinary citizens often find it difficult to get cases registered without either bribing the police personnel or bringing some influence on them. Police is also perceived to be corrupt and partial. “Such is the legacy and image of the police that a common man avoids approaching police station or seeking police help unless the circumstances are compelling,” the court said in a recent order.

According to the complaint, on May 30, 2013, Vishal and his wife had an altercation and the woman threatened to commit suicide. Vishal informed the police of this and Singh arrived on the spot and took the family to the police station.

The matter between the family members was settled, but ASI Singh demanded Rs 50,000 from Vishal and his father, threatening to implicate them in a case of abetment to suicide. The convict was paid Rs 20,000 on May 31, 2013. However, receipt of the bribe by Singh was video graphed by a friend of Vishal and an FIR was lodged in this regard.