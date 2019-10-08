Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police ASI gets three-year jail term for taking bribe

The court said that the offence had wide ramifications which caused victimization of the public at large.

Published: 08th October 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational puposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has sentenced a Delhi Police official to three years in jail for taking a bribe from a family after threatening to implicate it in a false case. A fine of Rs 1.20 lakh was also imposed on Assistant Sub-Inspector Sube Singh, 59, with Special Judge Kiran Bansal saying that suitable punishment was required for a deterrent effect.

The court said that the offence had wide ramifications which caused victimization of the public at large.
There is a general perception that the police do not behave properly with complainants, witnesses and victims of crime, it said.

“Police response to most people approaching for service is perceived to be inadequate, insensitive, biased and delayed. Ordinary citizens often find it difficult to get cases registered without either bribing the police personnel or bringing some influence on them. Police is also perceived to be corrupt and partial. “Such is the legacy and image of the police that a common man avoids approaching police station or seeking police help unless the circumstances are compelling,” the court said in a recent order.

According to the complaint, on May 30, 2013, Vishal and his wife had an altercation and the woman threatened to commit suicide. Vishal informed the police of this and Singh arrived on the spot and took the family to the police station.

The matter between the family members was settled, but ASI Singh demanded Rs 50,000 from Vishal and his father, threatening to implicate them in a case of abetment to suicide. The convict was paid Rs 20,000 on May 31, 2013. However, receipt of the bribe by Singh was video graphed by a friend of Vishal and an FIR was lodged in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police bribe corruption
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp