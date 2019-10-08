Inclusivity & sustainability, key words this FDCI season

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

With just one day to go for the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi is one busy man.

The 34th edition, he says when we catch up with him, is a notch higher than the previous season, right from the look of the ramps. “Fashion is all about changing with the season and this year we are changing the look of the ramps. This time the graphics are less about imagery and more about typography. The main purpose of graphics or imagery is to put across one’s idea, and fashion being design-centric, our aim is to make it more about the design,” says Sethi.

Be it the fashion or the beauty industry, the racial divide is gradually decreasing. To highlight this inclusivity, the colour scheme of FDCI’s venue showcasing different skin tones. There are also designers from underrepresented Indian states among the approximately 100 participating. And celebrating this huge extended family of the fashion industry is their theme #MyFashionMyTribe. “There were few cases of plagiarism but there’s still a good bonding between the designers. A lot of them hang out together even after work. That’s a main reason why we’ve chosen #MyFashionMyTribe as the season’s theme.”

For the grand finale, veteran designers Anamika Khanna, Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Wendell Rodricks will come together to interpret the idea behind #MyFashionMyTribe, despite the myriad styles they stand for. “These four legendary designers have their own following, yet they are coming on the same platform for the finale. They have chalked the map for Indian aesthetics globally. Their attention to detail is unquestionable as their presentations will show how design look diverse, but the grid remains congruous.”

In terms of sustainability, the IFW has always been on the forefront creating awareness. Sethi believes that one doesn’t need to thrust the concept on people. It should be something consciously done. “You will see many shows with slow fashion, highlighting this need of the hour. However, this depends on the designers and consumers. If there is a demand, then everybody will make it.”

Fashion Design Council of India is quietly doing its bit. “We haven’t been able to get rid of the plastic mineral bottles as there isn’t any alternative for mass public gatherings. However, we have found a way to recycle them and make bags with the company called Eco-Felt,” concludes Sethi.