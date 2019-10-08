Poor air quality in-store: Pollution levels to rise as Delhi gets cooler

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festival season, the city may encounter smog-like conditions as temperatures slowly drop and pollution levels are expected to go up.

According to SAFAR, a forecast body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the pollution levels are expected to rise soon. “The predominant wind direction continues to be northwesterly. This will lead to the transport of relatively dusty air to the region. High winds speed and good ventilation coefficient are predicted for today, therefore no drastic deterioration of air quality is predicted for tomorrow,” a SAFAR short-range forecast read.

Senior scientist of the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper that even though the sky remains cloudy there is no possibility of rain. “One or two isolated places may witness light shower. By October 9, we are expecting withdrawal of the monsoon across north India. The temperatures are going to fall while haze will be witnessed in the mornings,” he added.

According to SAFAR, the late monsoon withdrawal is not good news for Air quality in North India. “During the 3rd to 4th week of October, the temperature will also start to cool. The situation becomes worse if it is encountered with any additional internal (like firecrackers) or external (like stubble) emission source. In a landlocked city like Delhi, it may lead to rapid accumulation and may trigger extended extreme pollution events.”However, the forecasting body said that if local emissions are controlled it will avoid air quality crises.

Ravana won’t burn

A 20-ft plastic waste Ravana effigy in Noida Sec 21-A will be dismantled mechanically instead of being burnt to promote environment conservation