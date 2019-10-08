Home Cities Delhi

Pro-Purvanchal campaign by AAP for damage control

Under this initiative, AAP plans to showcase the strength and representation of the Purvanchali community within the party. 

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After coming under attack from the BJP over the ‘outsider-insider’ issue, the Aam Aadmi Party, as a damage control measure, has launched a two-week-long, on-ground campaign ‘Aapan Purvanchali’ to smoothen out any resentment within the community residing in the city

AAP election in-charge Sanjay Singh who is heading the campaign informed that under the awareness program, the party will inform people about the work done by Chief Minister Arvind  Kejriwal and his government to help the Purvanchali residents of Delhi.  The campaign will go on till November 20. “The goal of this dialogue is to connect with our voters and explain them the good work done by Kejriwal government for the people of Purvanchal,” Singh said.

This is the second major ground connect campaign undertaken by the AAP, earlier the party had started ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ in many constituencies of the national capital under the leadership of state in-charge Gopal Rai. It was aimed at gaining feedback from the people of the capital and prepare a report based on the various schemes announced by the CM this year.      

Under this initiative, AAP plans to showcase the strength and representation of the Purvanchali community within the party.  Hence all the Purvanchali MLAs and local leaders will concentrate in East and North- East Delhi districts.

