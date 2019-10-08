Website, app launched to promote oral health

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in collaboration with the Union health ministry, on Monday launched a website and mobile application to create awareness about oral health.

The website and application, ‘e-DantSeva’, contain information about the National Oral Health Programme, a list of dental facilities and colleges, and a feature called the ‘Symptom Checker’.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the digital platform would provide information on oral health gathered from authentic scientific sources and connect the people to timely advise for managing any dental emergency or oral health problem.

The ‘eDantSeva’ website and mobile application will be available to more than a billion people with just one click, Vardhan said.

Vardhan released a Braille booklet and voiceover on oral health education for the visually impaired.

“Oral health is indispensable for well-being and good quality of life,” the Union minister said.