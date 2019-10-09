Home Cities Delhi

Muthoot manager’s kin held for his murder

Police said that the killing resulted from a failed conspiracy to rob the company’s gold from its vault.

By Express News Service

NOIDA: A cousin of the Ghaziabad-based manager of Muthoot Finance Limited is among two persons held for allegedly killing him four months ago, Police said. The killing resulted from a failed conspiracy to rob the company’s gold from its vault, it said. Those held have been identified as Parwinder, Aazaad’s cousin and key accused, and Chamanlal Kashyap, while two others, Sunil and Deepak, who were a part of the conspiracy, are absconding, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

The SSP said that Parwinder owed Rs 10,000 to Aazaad, who had been asking for repayment frequently. 
“On the night of June 20, Parwinder met Aazaad and told him to accompany him to Kalwa village near Greater Noida where he would repay him the money. They were on Aazaad’s motorcycle and stopped midway for drinks where three other accused joined them,” Krishna said.

At this point, Parwinder took the keys of Aazaad’s branch office and passed them to Sunil, Chamanlal and Deepak, who left for Ghaziabad, he said, adding that the trio could not open the lock of the gold vault and returned. Aazaad was furious about them sneaking away with the key and said he would report the matter to the police. He was then shot dead.

