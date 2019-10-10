Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court awards over Rs 67 lakh to family of SDMC employee killed in road accident

The tribunal awarded Rs 62.38 lakh to the family of Saroj, who was working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation as a safai karamchari.

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) granted Rs 67.48 lakh compensation to the family of an SDMC (South Delhi Municipal Corporation) employee who died in a road accident and to her husband who had suffered injuries in the mishap.

The tribunal awarded Rs 62.38 lakh to the family of Saroj, who was working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation as a safai karamchari, and Rs 5.10 lakh to her husband who was injured in the accident.

On July 17, 2017, the two-wheeler in which the 42-year-old victim and her husband Birjpal Singh were travelling, was hit by a tanker near Sainik Farms here, leading to her death.

MACT Presiding Officer Sameer Bajpai asked the United India Insurance to pay the compensation to Saroj's husband and their three children.

Singh, who was driving the two-wheeler, suffered permanent disability in his right leg.

The complaint filed by Singh alleged that the two were hit by a rashly driven tanker.

Saroj, who had sustained serious injuries after the accident died on the same day while undergoing treatment.

