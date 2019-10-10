Home Cities Delhi

First ever trade fair for cooperatives set to begin in Delhi

Trade Fair

For representational purposes (File Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first-ever India International Cooperatives Trade Fair (IICTF), aimed at helping realise the Centre’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, will be held in the national capital from October 11 to 13 at Pragati Maidan.

According to government statistics, around 94 per cent of the farmers in India are members of one or more cooperatives. “The IICTF will help to promote cooperative-cooperative trade within India and abroad while increasing exports of key agricultural commodities, leading to increased incomes for farmers,” an official said.

According to officials, another key objective of the fair is to provide an opportunity for Indian and foreign industry to build partnerships while being able to interact with the primary producers of a wide range of products.

Officials said that cooperatives from around 35 countries are likely to participate in the three-day event. Some of the international organisations are from countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, China, Columbia, Fiji, Germany, Iran, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia and Vietnam will be showcasing their products.

The fair is being jointly organised by NCDC in association with the Bangkok-based NEDAC and other leading organizations in India in collaboration with various ministries. Six state governments - of Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Goa - have also agreed to partner IICTF. 
The fair will also have nine thematic sessions on cooperative business. 

