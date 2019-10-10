Necessary clearances obtained for procession to Pakistan: Sikh body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday said that it had obtained the necessary clearances to take out a ‘Nagar Kirtan’, which is scheduled to start in the national capital and culminate at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The DSGMC, however, said that some elements were discrediting them by spreading misinformation.

The ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession marking the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikkhism, Guru Nanak Dev, will commence from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here on October 13 and culminate at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

“Only visas are awaited. Yet some people are discrediting the DSGMC through misinformation,” DSGMC secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka told media persons.

Kalka said a video was released by some Sikh leaders from Pakistan saying that DSGMC had no right to take out the ‘Nagar Kirtan’.

Another outfit, Siromani Akali Dal Delhi (Sarna) has also planned to take out a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ from Nanak Piao Gurudwara here to Nankana Sahib on October 28. The highest seat of the Sikh religion, the Akal Takht, has formed a panel to ensure that one ‘Nagar Kirtan’ is organised.