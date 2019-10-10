Home Cities Delhi

Necessary clearances obtained for procession to Pakistan: Sikh body

A video was released by some Sikh leaders from Pakistan saying that DSGMC had no right to take out the ‘Nagar Kirtan’.

Published: 10th October 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

DSGMC General Secretary S Harmeet Singh Kalka with other members during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

DSGMC General Secretary S Harmeet Singh Kalka with other members during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday said that it had obtained the necessary clearances to take out a ‘Nagar Kirtan’, which is scheduled to start in the national capital and culminate at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. 

The DSGMC, however, said that some elements were discrediting them by spreading misinformation. 
The ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession marking the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikkhism, Guru Nanak Dev, will commence from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here on October 13 and culminate at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

“Only visas are awaited. Yet some people are discrediting the DSGMC through misinformation,” DSGMC secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka told media persons.

Kalka said a video was released by some Sikh leaders from Pakistan saying that DSGMC had no right to take out the ‘Nagar Kirtan’.

Another outfit, Siromani Akali Dal Delhi (Sarna) has also planned to take out a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ from Nanak Piao Gurudwara here to Nankana Sahib on October 28. The highest seat of the Sikh religion, the Akal Takht, has formed a panel to ensure that one ‘Nagar Kirtan’ is organised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Nagar Kirtan Guru Nanak
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp