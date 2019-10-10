No concession on bail bond to undertrials: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said no concession would be given to undertrial prisoners who are able to engage private lawyers but cite poverty as a reason for not furnishing a bond on being granted bail.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar observed that too much leniency creates a problem as then nobody will furnish a bail bond.

The court asked Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra to apprise it on the next date of hearing whether any undertrial prisoner has absconded after getting the relaxation of not furnishing the bail bond. As per an earlier report by the prison authorities, 295 prisoners have been released on bail without a bond.