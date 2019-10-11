Home Cities Delhi

Civic bodies asked to clean immersion ponds in Delhi

All the civic agencies concerned should clear the debris from the artificial ponds immediately and dispose of the same within 48 hours of immersion.

Debris in an immersion pond a day after the Durga Puja festival.

Debris in an immersion pond a day after the Durga Puja festival. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday wrote a letter to the municipal corporations directing them to clear debris and plastic material from all artificial ponds that were created for immersion of idols during the festivals of Durga Puja and Ganesh Chaturthi. 

“Clearing the debris and plastic materials from the artificial ponds is the responsibility of local civic agency. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had issued directions to all the three municipal corporations of Delhi under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act to clear debris, idols and plastic waste from the artificial ponds within 48 hours of immersion,” the environment minister said in the letter. 

The letter further read, “All the civic agencies concerned should clear the debris from the artificial ponds immediately and dispose of the same in conformity with the directions issued by DPCC. Compliance be reported by 6 pm today (Thursday).”

TAGS
Delhi Kailash Gahlot
