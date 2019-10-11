Man hiding gold worth lakhs in his underwear held at Delhi airport

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian has been arrested at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Qatar for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 29 lakh by hiding it in his innerwear, the Customs officials said on Friday.

The passenger, who arrived from Doha at Terminal-3 of IGI airport on Wednesday, was intercepted by the Customs officers who recovered gold in paste form concealed inside the underwear worn by the person.

After extraction, 840 grams gold was recovered from the paste having a tariff value of Rs 29,03,028, the officials said.

The gold was seized and the passenger arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act on Thursday.