Two women arrested for robbing 1971 war veteran in Delhi

The incident happened on October 2 last week when Captain (retired) N K Mahajan was inside the ATM kiosk to withdraw the cash.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested two women for allegedly robbing a 1971 war veteran inside an ATM in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

"I was followed by two ladies when I entered the ATM, I asked them to wait outside but they did not listen and barged in. They then asked me if there was any problem while one of them quietly stole 40,000 from the right pocket of my trouser which I had just withdrawn," Mahajan said.

He said that there was no guard inside the kiosk to assist him in taking out the money or stop the women from forcefully coming inside.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera and helped the police track down the miscreants. As per the footage, the women appeared to be middle-aged.

