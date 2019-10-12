Home Cities Delhi

A hilarious take on middle class

Written and directed by Rakesh Bedi, Patte Khul Gaye features talented cast of actors.

Published: 12th October 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Clockwise from top: Rakesh Bedi, Kishwar Merchant, Roopali Ganguly.

Clockwise from top: Rakesh Bedi, Kishwar Merchant, Roopali Ganguly.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

We all have many layers to our personality but do we expose them to the outside world?  More often than not, the real person remains hidden behind a veil. Though this holds true with all the sections of society, nowhere is this more pronounced than in the middle class who puts up a thick façade to hide its true feelings. But what happens when the façade falls off? Well, out comes the true personality which can be diametrically opposite to the one which they portray.  The play, Patte Khul Gaye, is a hilarious take on the same.

“The play exposes the double standards in our society, especially among the middle class who drops guard when faced with adversity. And it is a reminder that people may not be what they show they are,” says veteran writer-director-actor Rakesh Bedi who also plays the role of Akela in the play.

Bedi, who plans to take this play across the world, conceived the story idea some years back. “I had been toying with the story idea for quite some time but was not getting time to put it on paper. It was only two months back that I finally wrote the script,” he says, adding that beginning with Delhi today, the play’s next halt will be Mumbai on November 3, after which it will travel to other cities.

Though set in today’s time, the play’s content flow is similar to the era when there were comedy serials on TV like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Golmaal etc. “Watching the play, I am sure you will get the flavour of movies made by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Basu Chatterjee and Sai Paranjape – the times when content and not the technique was the king,” says Bedi. Something to which actor Anant Mahadevan agrees. “Sometimes, the comedy writing these days is so juvenile that you can’t stand it,” he says.

Mahadevan plays cosmetic surgeon Manoj Rai who hosts a dinner at his house where the drama unfolds. “It is an original play with an interesting concept that is sure to touch some raw nerves,” he says. Of all the three media – TV, films and theatre – it is theatre that gives Mahadevan a big high. “But doing this play has been challenging as I had not done theatre for quite some time. There is nothing better than a live performance. The applause one gets from the audience is unmatched, and an actor lives for it.”

Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha Sarabhai in TV serial Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai essays the role of Manju Rai in Patte Khul Gaye. Ganguly, who stopped working after her son was born six years back, is eagerly looking forward to her comeback vehicle. “It is a comic drama but I am sure you will have something to take back home, and a number of husbands will have problems while returning home. We women do hide a lot of things from our partners not because we want to hide something from them or be untruthful but because we don’t want to hurt them. A veil exists in all relationships and the play tells us what happens when it falls off,” she says.

“It is a very funny play and I am sure the audiences will go crazy laughing at situations that erupt at various points. However, my character has no funny dialogues, except at one or two places in the second half,” says Kishwar Merchant who plays Shireen, a rich society woman who comes uninvited to the dinner.

Stating that she is nowhere near like Shireen in real life, Merchant says she had to prepare real hard for role. “I am a very simple person in real life. It took me good six-seven days to get into the skin of the character. But working with Rakeshji is such an honour,” she says.

ON: October 12,4:00pm & 7:00pm
AT:  Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi

A bundle of fun
Patte Khul Gaye is the story of  Dr Manoj Rai and his wife, Manju, who have invited their close group of friends for dinner. What happens when a high society damsel walks in this party which essentially consists of middle-class people?

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patte Khul Gaye Rakesh Bedi Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp