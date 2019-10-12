Admission denied to Pakistan kids, Delhi HC seeks government reply

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Kejriwal government, seeking a response to a plea filed by a Pakistani national who sought the admission of his children in a school in the national capital.

Gulsher, who had come to India on a tourist visa in May this year, has been residing in Chhatarpur’s Bhati Mines area. He filed a petition before the court when his children were denied admission in a school.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notices to the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government and the school run by it and asked them to file their replies to the petition which claims that admission was “unjustly” denied to his wards.

Gulsher, who migrated to India from Pakistan with his family in May this year, has also challenged a Delhi government circular of 2016 that lays down the upper age limit for admission in various classes in the state-run schools.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 17. The petition, filed through advocate Ashok Agarwal, said three children — two girls and a boy — were registered for admission in class 9 on July 5 and they were allowed to attend classes from July 8 to September 14 when they were “unceremoniously” removed from the school. It said that the children had already bought books, uniforms and other study material.

(With agency inputs)