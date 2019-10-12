Court allows Tharoor to travel abroad for 30 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, an accused in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death, was given permission by a city court to travel abroad for one month.

The court granted permission to Tharoor to go to Serbia, Kuwait, Australia and Bangladesh from October 11 to November 11. It directed Tharoor to furnish a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh, which shall be returned to him once he is back in India.

“Accused Dr Shashi Tharoor shall inform to this court about his arrival in India within two days of his return. Applicant/accused shall also file the complete copy of his passport along with the copy of Visa in the court on his return,” the court said. “Accused/applicant Dr Shashi Tharoor shall not tamper with the evidence nor try to influence any witness in any manner and will not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules.”.

Tharoor’s lawyer Vikas Pahwa claimed that the Congress MP had invitations to attend events abroad. He said that Tharoor has to attend 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union at Belgrade, Serbia, from October 12 to October 18, and from October 28 to October 30, he has to be present at Kuwait to attend an anniversary function as a guest of honour. From October 31 to November 5, Tharoor has to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival in Adelaide, Australia, and from November 5 to 7, he has to attend a literature festival at Australia.

(Agency inputs)