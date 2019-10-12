Laser show on air pollution from October 26 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to discourage the people from bursting crackers this Diwali, a laser show will be organised at Delhi’s Connaught Place from October 26 to October 29. Diwali will be celebrated on October 27. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and officials from departments and agencies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the tourism department.

“It’s an excellent attempt to promote community-level celebrations for Diwali with Mega Laser Show/electronic displays to discourage use of crackers. It’s a welcome step to combat air pollution in the city,” Baijal tweeted after the meeting.