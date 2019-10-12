Home Cities Delhi

Women engineering students design low-carbon emission electric car in Delhi

The car is equipped with detachable steering and designed with the best possible aerodynamic shape to reduce air resistance, thereby delivering better mileage.

Published: 12th October 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

The team of engineering students from IGDTUW with their prototype car.

The team of engineering students from IGDTUW with their prototype car.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An all-women team of engineering students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University (IGDTUW) have designed an energy-efficient, low-carbon electric prototype car that will run on a lithium-ion battery.

The car is equipped with detachable steering and designed with the best possible aerodynamic shape to reduce air resistance, thereby delivering better mileage. Named Aethon, the car would be showcased at the Shell Eco-marathon part of the Make the Future Live India to be held at the Shell Technology Centre Bangalore (STCB) between November 19 and 22.

The team will compete with other students from different colleges and universities to design, build, test and drive the world’s most energy-efficient vehicles. Jhanvi Puri, their team manager, said the prototype has been inspired by the urgent need to address the increasing global warming and the enormous degradation of natural resources.

“Our aim is to achieve a mileage of 250 kmpl by designing the shell of the car in the shape of a teardrop, thereby minimizing air drag force and increasing mileage,” she told this newspaper. A student of mechanical and automobile engineering, Puri said this field is male-dominated. “Girls don’t choose it. We want to promote women education and empowerment. We are ready to break those perceptions,” she said.
She further said that climate change was a challenge and needed to be addressed. “We are doing our bit by creating mobility solutions that can reduce carbon emissions and play a role in tackling climate change. The extent of pollution here in Delhi makes us realize the importance of a clean environment,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric car carbon emission
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp