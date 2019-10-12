Women engineering students design low-carbon emission electric car in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An all-women team of engineering students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University (IGDTUW) have designed an energy-efficient, low-carbon electric prototype car that will run on a lithium-ion battery.

The car is equipped with detachable steering and designed with the best possible aerodynamic shape to reduce air resistance, thereby delivering better mileage. Named Aethon, the car would be showcased at the Shell Eco-marathon part of the Make the Future Live India to be held at the Shell Technology Centre Bangalore (STCB) between November 19 and 22.

The team will compete with other students from different colleges and universities to design, build, test and drive the world’s most energy-efficient vehicles. Jhanvi Puri, their team manager, said the prototype has been inspired by the urgent need to address the increasing global warming and the enormous degradation of natural resources.

“Our aim is to achieve a mileage of 250 kmpl by designing the shell of the car in the shape of a teardrop, thereby minimizing air drag force and increasing mileage,” she told this newspaper. A student of mechanical and automobile engineering, Puri said this field is male-dominated. “Girls don’t choose it. We want to promote women education and empowerment. We are ready to break those perceptions,” she said.

She further said that climate change was a challenge and needed to be addressed. “We are doing our bit by creating mobility solutions that can reduce carbon emissions and play a role in tackling climate change. The extent of pollution here in Delhi makes us realize the importance of a clean environment,” she added.