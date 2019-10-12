Home Cities Delhi

Young girls took over leadership roles

At the event, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India was also present.

Anuja Bansal, Executive Director, Plan India with the participants at Delhi’s The Ashoka Hotel.

By Express News Service

Marking the International Day of the Girl Child (IDG) yesterday, the NGO Plan India’s Girl Changemakers from 10 states forayed into the roles of Ambassadors and High Commissioners at Delhi’s The Ashoka Hotel. In this collaboration between Plan India and the Delegation of the European Union to India, 22 Diplomatic Missions from Australia, Belgium, Slovakia, Canada, among other countries supported the effort.

This is a third-year where Plan India and Diplomatic Missions have partnered for IDG. This UN-declared international observance day, readily supports greater opportunities for girls and also create awareness on gender discrimination.

This initiative comes into practice every year where girls are encouraged to take over such positions. This further helps them to understand activism and leadership. The idea was to prepare an environment for the girls where they can ‘Learn, ‘Lead’, ‘Decide’ and ‘Thrive’.

Speaking about the distinct initiative with The Morning Standard, Anuja Bansal, Executive Director, Plan India, said, “The focus was to put young girls into position of power. The idea is to help build their confidence. Further, it tells the world, that girls are not lesser than anyone. Overall, if we talk about sustainable development goals, we can’t leave girls behind.”

At the event, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India was also present. According to him, “Gender equality is both a matter of justice and a smart investment towards a more equitable and inclusive society.”

Girl Power
The event further helped girls to understand activism and leadership. The idea was to prepare them for challenges ahead.

