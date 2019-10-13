Home Cities Delhi

I will use buses, carpool during Odd-Even rule: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Gahlot said that the government is fully prepared for the scheme, which it hopes will result in a drop in the city's level of air pollution.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Odd-Even scheme is set to return to Delhi for the third time from November 4 to 15, and state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has promised that the state government will make no exceptions for its ministers and he himself will be seen travelling by the Metro, buses or carpool during the period.

"We will follow the same rules as the people. You will find me in buses and metros. I will also use carpool. There will be no exceptions," he said. Gahlot said that the government is fully prepared for the scheme, which it hopes will result in a drop in the city's level of air pollution.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a seven-point action plan to combat rising air pollution in the national capital caused by stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during winter.

ALSO READ| Delhi government to create Rs 50-crore welfare fund for lawyers: Kailash Gahlot

Among the steps are the implementation of Odd-Even scheme, community Diwali laser show, distribution of pollution masks, deployment of environment marshals and implementation of a plan for dust control.

Though the government has exempted private CNG vehicles and vehicles driven by women from the Odd-Even scheme, it is yet to take a decision on inclusion of two-wheelers in it. Gahlot said there are 70 lakh registered two-wheelers in Delhi and the government is studying various aspects of the pollution caused by them to reach a final decision.

"But it will not be practical to take half of the bike off the roads. The public transport in Delhi does not have so much capacity. Public transport in no city in the world has a vacant capacity to accommodate about 25-30 lakh additional people at a time," said the minister, adding that the government will run 2,000 additional buses between November 4 and 15.

While the state government is still working out the modalities of the scheme and fine for its violation, Gahlot refused that the fine will be Rs 20,000 - as per the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act provisions.

"We don't want people to pay heavy fines. This is not the purpose of the scheme. We are having a discussion on the fine amount. Also, the last time we deployed the Civil Defence volunteers to monitor traffic during the scheme days and these volunteers cannot take fine," he said.

ALSO READ| Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks people’s ideas to curb pollution

He said the Delhi government will run an awareness drive about the Odd-Even scheme to avoid any inconvenience to the public. "We are planning have hoardings in the border areas so that people coming from outside the city don't face inconvenience due to lack of information," he said.

Gahlot, who is also the state Environment Minister, said the government has taken several steps to keep dust pollution under check in the city. "The Environment Department has been inspecting different parts of the city to see if there is any violation by any agency. In several cases, fines have been imposed. Our own departments such as the PWD, the DMRC, the Delhi Jal Board and the DDA too have been fined. I may also visit and do a surprise inspection of the big construction sites in the city," said the Minister.

On free travel for women in public transport, Gahlot said though the proposal is yet to get approved by the Delhi Metro, the government is fully prepared to implement it in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. "From October 29, women travelling in DTC and cluster scheme buses will be given a pink pass for free travel and the government will reimburse the DTC with Rs 10 for each pass issued," said Gahlot.

The Delhi government also has a proposal to add bike-taxis to the city transport to improve first and last-mile connectivity during the Odd-Even scheme. "We are not against it. But the regulations do not allow bike-taxis to operate in Delhi. The proposal has to go through a process of scrutiny," he said.

The announcement of the Odd-Even scheme has met with opposition from the BJP. Gahlot said, "Air is for all and its pollution will impact all and so the efforts to prevent that pollution have to be collective. We have been urging the whole city, including the BJP leaders, to make the implementation of Odd-Even successful. We hope they will pitch in."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Transport Corporation Kailash Gahlot Delhi odd even Odd Even rule Delhi buses Delhi Metro
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp