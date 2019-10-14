Arvind Kejriwal’s CCTV cameras led to arrest of robbers who stole PM Modi's niece's belongings: Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday claimed that the law and order situation in the national capital would not have been in such a ‘poor’ state, had the Delhi Police been under the state government.

“It was Kejriwal who had CCTV cameras installed across the city. Today, the criminals who robbed PM Modi’s niece have been identified and nabbed because of the cameras installed by Kejriwal. Many such criminals are being caught due to CM’s cameras,” he said.

Blaming the BJP government at the Centre for “complete failure on law and order” in the city, Singh said, “Nine murders took place in 24 hours. There have been thousands of rape and sexual harassment cases, and several snatching cases in the city. And now, the niece of the PM of the country has been robbed by miscreants. However, instead of putting an end to crime, the BJP is indulging in dirty politics,” Singh said.

The AAP leader also cited another incident in which BJP’s councillor Shobha Vijender, the wife of leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, was robbed near Mandi House during in broad daylight.

Chief Minister Kejriwal has written a letter to the Centre appealing for effective steps to prevent incidents of snatching, Singh said.

‘Illegal immigrants commit 80% crimes’

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday held illegal immigrants responsible for 80 per cent crimes in the city.Tiwari said his demand for NRC exercise in Delhi is for identifying and evicting such illegal immigrants.