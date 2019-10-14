Delhi air pollution: BJP hands out masks, AAP calls it a gimmick

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A war of words broke out between the ruling AAP and the BJP on Sunday, as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated.

While distributing anti-pollution masks in Connaught Place, State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the government had been unsuccessful in preventing pollution and the BJP is stepping up to help the citizens.

“[Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal has left the people at the mercy of God. People, who are forced to breathe poor air, are being choked. They are not coming out of their houses because of the rising level of pollutants,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the AAP’s claims to control pollution were only in advertisements, and nothing had been done on the ground.

Hitting back, AAP leaders said that instead of indulging in theatrics, Tiwari should ask the Centre to direct neighbouring states, where BJP is in power, to stop stubble burning, which causes pollution in the national capital.

“The Delhi Unit of BJP can no longer be called a political party, it is now a drama company which indulges in theatrics. Had the BJP been serious about tackling air pollution, it would have prevailed on state governments run by its party in Delhi’s neighbourhood, particularly Haryana & UP to ensure that stubble burning from these states

does not choke Delhi,” said AAP National spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that AAP and BJP were making statements just to divert the public’s attention from the real issues as both — the state and Central governments — were failing.

“Pollution level is bad in the city. The doctors are suffering from ailments. They are expressing helplessness and suggesting people to

stay inside,” said Jitender Singh Kochar, Delhi Congress spokesperson.