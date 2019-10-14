Home Cities Delhi

GRAP from Tuesday as Delhi braces for deteriorating air quality

On Sunday, it turned 'very poor' with the overall Air Quality Index going beyond the 300 mark.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicular traffic during smoggy weather around New Delhi on September 14 2019. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)

Vehicular traffic during smoggy weather around New Delhi on September 14 2019. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Graded Response Action Plan to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR will come into force on Tuesday, proactively rolling out stricter measures depending on the need to discourage private vehicles on roads, stop entry of trucks, use of diesel generators, and closing brick kilns and stone crushers.

The air quality in Delhi has begun deteriorating ahead of the winter season.

On Sunday, it turned "very poor" with the overall Air Quality Index going beyond the 300 mark.

On Monday, it improved by around 50 points but the situation has continued to oscillate between poor and very poor for the last 24 hours.

Biomass burning is likely to contribute 9 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on October 15, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

Prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board and first implemented in Delhi-NCR in 2017, the Graded Response Action Plan lists measures to curb air pollution according to the severity of the situation.

This year, GRAP will witness the return of Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme from November 4 and the extension of the ban on diesel gen-sets to NCR cities of Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panipat and Bahadurgarh.

GRAP measures include increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping use of diesel gen-sets when the air quality turns "poor".

When it turns "severe", GRAP recommends closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants, a sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas.

ALSO READ | Kejriwal urges states, SC and NGT to do something about smoke from stubble burning

The measures to be followed in "emergency" situation include stopping entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

Experts have hailed GRAP for a gradual reduction in pollution levels over the years and fixing accountability as it clearly marks agency responsible for each action to be taken.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) and the Central Pollution Control Board have been proactive and conducted several meetings to ensure strict implementation of anti-pollution measures by each state.

EPCA chairman Bhure Lal has visited pollution hot spots in Delhi-NCR and assessed preparedness for GRAP implementation.

He has directed Delhi and the adjoining states to ensure pollution levels do not rise further even during adverse weather.

The apex court-mandated panel has also sought local action plans for pollution hotspots  14 in Delhi and five in NCR.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has started night patrolling and is penalising industries using non-PNG fuels and construction agencies for failing to prevent dust emission.

Strict vigil is being maintained to prevent open burning of garbage, plastic and rubber waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Graded Response Action Plan Delhi Pollution Delhi Air Pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp