Khusrau, Kathak at Phoolwalon ki Sair

The special feature, added to the yearly event which started on Sunday, will be organised jointly by the government and private association Anjuman Sair-E-Gul Faroshan at Jahaz Mahal.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Devotees attending Phoolwalon ki Sair, an annual celebration of communal harmony in Delhi, will witness a unique musical-dance rendition-Dastan-e-Qutb Saheb (tale of Qutb Saheb) based on the life of 12th-century sufi-saint Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaki at his dargah (shrine) in Mehrauli. 

Manisha Saxena, secretary of the arts, culture, and language department of the Delhi government, said that the tale would be presented by Nusrat Iqbal Khan of the ‘Dilli Gharana’ on October 19, the concluding day of the week-long festival.

“The 45 to 60-minutes performance around anecdotes of Qutb Saheb — his life journey starting from Central Asia to his arrival in Delhi — will be a unique attraction. The presentation is interspersed with bandish (melodic composition) of Hazrat Amir Khusru and also includes Kathak performance,” she said.

The special feature, added to the yearly event which started on Sunday, will be organised jointly by the government and private association Anjuman Sair-E-Gul Faroshan at Jahaz Mahal.

One of the popular events in the national capital, the festival is celebrated by Muslims and Hindus with equal enthusiasm in which city administration including Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) participate. 

The people carry flowers from Chandni Chowk to Mehrauli and floral fans (pankhas) are offered at the shrine of the saint and nearby Devi Jogmaya Mandir, as part of the centuries-old tradition.

Several activities including Qawwalis, shehnai procession, kabaddi, wrestling, dance and street performances are planned. 

“The event is celebration of communal harmony and national integration, Tomorrow, we will present pankhas to the L-G and the CM Kejriwal,” said Usha Kumar, General Secretary of the association.

