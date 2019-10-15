Home Cities Delhi

Delhi waives fitness fee, GPS charges for taxis

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot made the announcement saying the Cabinet has approved the new rates which will be effective from November 1.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it will extend the benefits of no fitness test fee and GPS and SIM charges policy to taxis in the national capital and will also reduce the other charges by more than three-fold.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot made the announcement saying the Cabinet has approved the new rates which will be effective from November 1.

For light motor vehicle (taxi) owners/drivers, the Transport Department will now pay the GPS Tracking Charges.

The owners/drivers were currently paying Rs 100 per month as GPS tracking charges and Rs 600 for the fitness test.

"While the fitness test fees have been fully waived off, the owners or drivers will have to pay for Rs 300 fitness penalty for late fee. Till now they were paying Rs 1,000 for the same," Gahlot said.

For registration and re-registration, the charges of Rs 1,000 have been reduced to Rs 300.

"They can get duplicate registration certificate and transfer of ownership for Rs 150 under the revised plan, against the Rs 500 till now," he said.

Also, for drivers having taxis on loan, the government has reduced the hire purchase charge from Rs 1,500 to Rs 500.

In August, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had announced a similar waiver and rate reduction for auto-rickshaws and it was implemented from September 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GPS charges Delhi taxis fitness fee
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp