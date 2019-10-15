Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal to launch 'AK' mobile app to stay in touch with AAP volunteers

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch "AK" mobile app on Wednesday to stay in touch with AAP volunteers across the country, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Rai said from Wednesday, Kejriwal will also hold closed-door meetings with Aam Aadmi Party volunteers in different parts of the city.

"After the meetings to maintain direct communication with volunteers, the chief minister will launch "AK" app tomorrow.

Through the app, he will stay connected with volunteers across the country through the app," the AAP Delhi in-charge said.

"Last month, we did 'Jan Samvaad' campaign across Delhi. As part of preparations for Delhi assembly election, Kejriwal will interact with party volunteers in Delhi from tomorrow," he said.

The assembly polls in Delhi are due early next year.

