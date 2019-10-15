Home Cities Delhi

Proposed education body to get advisory role

Neelam Sood, an educationist, said that a body with a wider scope of a partnership between Centre and states was a good idea.

Published: 15th October 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The  HRD Ministry has made major changes in the structure and role of the yet-to-be-established Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog, proposed in the draft National Education Policy. The Aayog, originally proposed to be headed by the PM, will now be led by the HRD minister instead and will be the apex advisory body on education. The agency, however, will have a permanent secretariat and a continuing role unlike the existing Central Advisory Board on Education — an advisory board on education that has representation from states, Centre and other autonomous bodies but usually meets only once a year.

This newspaper had first reported that several states, including BJP-ruled ones, had opposed the Aayog directly under the PM in the CABE meeting last month.  “We thought that the PM cannot be made to act like an education minister; that would not be practical and hence that suggestion in the NEP has been suitably modified,” a senior official in the HRD Ministry told this newspaper. “Also the body cannot be above the HRD Ministry.”

Neelam Sood, an educationist, said that a body with a wider scope of a partnership between Centre and states was a good idea. “Striking a balance between centralisation and decentralisation where states get the required funding and technical support from the Centre designed for specific needs will be an ideal situation and a permanent platform to achieve that should be created.” 

‘Merit in contention of states’

The ministry found merit in the argument that a body under the PM with regulatory powers will lead to over-centralization of education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Education Policy HRD Ministry Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp