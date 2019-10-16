Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Corporation’s ‘war’ on pollution: Roads sprayed with water to combat dust

South Delhi Municipal Corporation has intensified sprinkling of non-potable water on the roadsides as part of the emergency measures to combat the dust pollution.

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Civic bodies have begun spraying water and washing roads and trees to combat air and dust pollution in the city.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation has introduced 40 new technology tankers, six jetting machines, two super suckers, four auto mounted litter picker machines, six mechanical sweeper and six suction cum jetting machine this year to control pollutants. 

“Till last year we contracted the equipment on rent, which was expensive. With purchase of the equipment, we can prepare well to combat pollution well in advance,” said PK Khandelwal, Chief Engineer, EDMC.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has intensified sprinkling of non-potable water on the roadsides as part of the emergency measures to combat the dust pollution. SDMC has implemented 25 water sprinklers which have already been deployed across all its zones.

An official from the North MCD said that the civic body has also come up with three types of water vehicles to control dust pollution and has already started work. The SDMC has also constituted three teams to take action against burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, plastic and rubber to tackle pollutants due to construction activity.

All three civic bodies have also started issuing challans to polluters. The South civic body has issued 660 challans across its four zones and realized over `23 lakh in fines between October 1-12.

