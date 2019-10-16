Go for fresh flowers, not artificial ones

Home Cities Delhi

Experts at the show gave sessions on different aspects of plant care and also shared knowledge about the oxygenation capacity of different plants.

Plants

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

In its effort to make the Delhi pollution-free and green, several groups, organisations and a government body joined hands to organise a mega awareness campaign — Delhi Green Show 2019. The three-day show, held between October 11 and 13, at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts on Janpath, witnessed experts sharing knowledge with people and providing them valuable tips on how to make the city green and pollution-free through exhibition and workshops. Experts at the show gave sessions on different aspects of plant care. They also shared knowledge about the oxygenation capacity of different plants. 

“The show aimed at improving our environment so that we can pass on cleaner and greener living conditions to the next generation. There is an urgent need to rediscover the natural assets of the city and take strong measures to save them for posterity while creating ecologically sensitive living environments. Mindless exploitation of natural resources has resulted in climate change and global warming. Increasing the green seems to be the only solution to counter this problem so we are motivating people to go for massive plantation drives in their localities,” said MB Naqvi, chief coordinator, Indian Flowers and Plants Welfare Association (iFlora), the principle organisation behind the event. “Also, the idea is to tell people to stop using artificial flowers and go for fresh ones,” he said. 

Naqvi said that the show was launched 15 years back and has travelled to various Indian cities like Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru among others. It is now held in three to four cities annually. “We have been working in the field of agriculture and floriculture for almost three decades now and deal with farmers, floriculturists and nurserymen all over the country. Through this platform we give an opportunity to all these stakeholders to grow their businesses,” he shared, adding that products of around 100 companies which comprised over 12,000 varieties of flowers, plants, trees, shrubs, ornamentals were displayed this year at the India Gate Lawns. 

Not this alone, free herbal and traditional plants were also distributed to over 25,000 visitors over the three days. “These plants were contributed by all the participants,” he said, adding that iFlora was formed to create a common interest group for people dealing in ornamental plants and flowers. The organisation works without any financial assistance from government. “Around 75 organisations, including RWAs and local level floriculture societies and kitchen garden associations, are working with us at different levels,” he added. 

