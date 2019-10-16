Home Cities Delhi

Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo changed the way we teach: NGO

Six randomised control trials have been carried out Pratham’s work by JPAL researchers led by Banerjee and Duflo.

Published: 16th October 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureates Prof Abhijit Banerjee and Prof Esther Duflo

Nobel laureates Prof Abhijit Banerjee and Prof Esther Duflo. (Photo | AFP)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The methodology used by the organisation run by this year’s Nobel laureates — Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo — to finding solutions to challenges in the world, helped in evaluating NGO Pratham’s approach called Teaching at the Right Level, their CEO said.

Since 2001, Banerjee and Esther Duflo have been studying Pratham’s interventions in primary schooling. “They have rigorously evaluated Pratham’s ‘Teaching at the Right Level’ approach to understand its effectiveness on improving children’s reading and arithmetic skills,” Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji told this newspaper. 

According to her, the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (JPAL) co-founded by Duflo and Banerjee, comes and looks into the programmes and evaluates them. 

“I might think I am doing a great job but if an external party comes, uses systematic methods and independently comes to a conclusion that it is working. Then someone else can take up the same method. It is like a drug trial. Bringing methods to answer questions. They are bringing a method into social policies to be able to answer some questions,” she said. 

Six randomised control trials have been carried out Pratham’s work by JPAL researchers led by Banerjee and Duflo. These include a variety of contexts – both in the school and in the community, instructors have included community volunteers, Pratham team members as well as government schoolteachers.

“In this randomised evaluation, you take 100 villages and randomly assign 50 to treatment (to their problem) and 50 to not getting that treatment. That’s what our teaching methodology is. We have been doing that,” she stressed.

Delhi government said that it used the Nobel winners’ model to design their scheme Chunauti. “The principle behind is to say that for a certain period of time during the day, start from their level. One could be in 5th standard but 50 % of children (in that class) are not able to read. How you fix that is the issue. Delhi government is doing Chunauti to fix that,” said Banerji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhijit Banerjee Esther Duflo NGO Pratham approach nobel prize
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp