Odd-even to be implemented only on 'non-transport four-wheeled vehicles': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 17th October 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday . (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will only be implemented on "non-transport four-wheeled vehicles", exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles.

The scheme will be implemented from November 4 to 15. It will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Addressing the media persons here, Kejriwal said, "On even dates, even-numbered vehicles will ply on the road and on the odd days, the vehicles will odd registration number will be allowed to travel. The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles, two-wheelers and emergency vehicles will be exempted."

The violation of the rules will attract a fine of Rs 4000, the chief minister said.

"President, Vice President, PM, Governors, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, vehicles of union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, Vehicles of Chief Ministers of States and UTs, will be exempted from odd-even scheme. Delhi Chief Minister will not be exempted," Kejriwal said.

Vehicles carrying school students will be exempt from the rationing scheme, he added.

Last week, Kejriwal had announced that women will be exempted from the scheme. However, this time private CNG vehicles will come under its ambit.

A flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party government, aimed at combatting pollution, it was first implemented in 2015.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns.

