Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel gets 6 month jail in 2015 house trespass case

In 2016, Goel and seven other people were charge-sheeted by the Delhi Police for allegedly rioting at the house of a realtor.

Published: 18th October 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was on Friday sentenced to a six-month jail term by a court for trespassing on the house of a realtor in an East Delhi colony in 2015. While the AAP stated that the order will be challenged in a higher court, the BJP gunned for the Speaker demanding resignation on moral grounds.   

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal held Goel and four others — Sumit Goel (Speaker’s son), Hitesh Khanna, Atul Gupta and Balbir Singh — guilty, saying the case against them was proved beyond reasonable doubts. “I am of the view that the punishment needs to be deterrent in this case,” the judge said, handing over simple imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

The court, however, granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh to enable them to file an appeal before higher courts against the order of their conviction and the jail term.“The Speaker must quit on moral grounds, Goyal has failed to maintain the dignity of the constitutional post, CM Arvind Kejriwal should be equally held guilty as he elevated MLA charged with criminal offences to the post of Speaker,” said Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta. 

According to the FIR, the AAP leader and his supporters had raided one of builder Manish Ghai’s houses in Vivek Vihar on February  6, 2015, a day before the Delhi Assembly elections. Goel had accused Ghai of stashing liquor, blankets and other things for distribution ahead of the polls in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Niwas Goel Delhi speaker house trespass case
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp