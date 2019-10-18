Home Cities Delhi

‘Other states more to blame for pollution’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The CM also added that base data of Delhi air pollution in the last one year will be ready from April 1 next year.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Piles of garbage are set on fire at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Piles of garbage are set on fire at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi on Thursday evening. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital suffers from both ‘external as well as internal sources’ of air pollution and ‘both need to be tackled.’ He, however, said that while he respected all expert opinion on causes of pollution, policy decisions cannot rest on old data.  “The truth is that Delhi pollution is caused by both internal and external sources. It is not right to blame people only. External sources too needs examination,” the chief minister said, Thursday.  

On estimation by various agencies on the contribution to Delhi pollution via stubble burning in neighbouring states, Kejriwal said, “I respect all experts and their views. I am from the scientific community. All expert opinions with respect to pollution are correct, but carry different perspectives.”

The chief minister said, “Today I read an expert opinion based on a June 2015 IIT Kanpur report based on findings four years ago. I have a 2018 report by TERI and Automotive Research Association of India based on 2016-17 data. It says, 36% of pollution during winters in Delhi occur due to internal sources and rest 64% due to externals. In summer 26 per cent pollution is caused internally and rest externally.”

“Also a SAFAR report has based pollution estimates via satellite imagery and quantum of stubble burning, carbon produced, speed and direction of wind, etc. No agency clearly states the exact quantum of pollution in Delhi and what its sources are.

This can only be done by Real-Time source apportionment of pollution. No one has that. If we decide the causes of pollution in October 2019 based on old data, it won’t be correct,” Kejriwal added. The chief minister also added that base data of Delhi air pollution in the last one year will be ready from April 1 next year. “We will be able to tell the degree of air pollution due to specific sources,” he said.

