Home Cities Delhi

Will talk to CBSE to treat vocational subjects in schools as main subjects, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia spoke at an event to celebrate the completion of the internship training programme of over 5,000 Delhi government school students.

Published: 20th October 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Finance and Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Finance and Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will approach the CBSE with a proposal to treat vocational subjects as main subject in schools and not as additional ones, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

"All schools should be having vocational subjects in their curriculum. And these subjects should be treated at par with the regular subjects. We aim to make vocational subject as the main subject and not an additional subject. We will be talking to CBSE about this soon," he said.

"In Delhi government schools we will start vocational subjects and will make it main subject instead of it being an additional subject.

"The upcoming skills university will give preference in admission to students who opted for vocational studies in schools," he added.

Sisodia made the comments at an event at Thyagraj Stadium to celebrate the completion of internship training programme of over 5,000 Delhi government school students.

"Abdul Kalam dreamt that school education should give vocational proficiency to students, he shared it with us when we asked him for guidance on school education. I am happy to say that we are moving towards realising his dream.

"Let's prepare to get such internships for all 83,000 vocational students, I appeal to everyone from industry to help us do that," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Manish Sisodia CBSE vocational subjects
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp