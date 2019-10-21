Home Cities Delhi

A beloved French treat

For the health-conscious, there is a range of fresh juices, cereal breads, eggs and salads, organic granola served with yoghurt and choice of milk. 

Published: 21st October 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Known for bringing the original bakery and pastry flavours of France to India, L’Opera started off from French Embassy’s kitchen in 2010, and nine years later, it has expanded its wings to 17 outlets, including five Salons de thé (tea rooms). And another feather to the cap is their sixth Salon de thé – spread across two floors – that opened at Priya Market, Basant Lok on Saturday evening. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain inaugurated the tea room.

Not only do the interiors done by Rahul Bansal of DCA Architects in shades of grey, sky blue give a feel of Paris, the cobbled pavement of the market add up to the experience. The 42-cover cafe is fitted with Louis XVI style furniture in carved wood and marble top tables adorning carnations in pastels. From the beautiful chandelier to elegantly framed portraits on the wall depicting the city of Paris, everything adds to the plush decor and ambience.

L’Opera executive manager Kazem Samandari said, “There was a peak demand of high-quality and accessible cafe in this part of the city, which made us start this Salon de thé. It’s our first outlet that has a mezzanine apart from the ground floor. From the big glass windows one can enjoy the view of recently redone Priya market.”

Front area of the cafe is centre of the market, where a beautiful space for events has been created. “I believe in future there will be music and other events happening here,” added Samandari.
An all-day dining destination, gourmet breakfast is also available for the whole day. The breakfast menu features French Toast with organic honey, fluffy French omelette with luxurious fillings and hot croissant sandwiches to name a few.

Culinary head chef Amit Kumar, who heads a team of over 50 people at the production unit in Noida, says, “There was a demand for lunch options. So, we have introduced a selection of pastas, and a range of French fries – a specialty of France – plain and with toppings, signature sandwiches such as Roast Tomato Mozzarella and Pesto, Chicken Waldorf and more.”

Apart from this, one can try the chef favourites such as Pumpkin and Coconut milk Soup served with sourdough toast, Roast Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Tart, Almond Croissant, and more options from salads, quiches, along with freshly brewed teas and coffees.

“Only the dishes that are part of the breakfast menu and pastas are prepared in the cafe kitchen, rest everything is made at the production unit everyday and sent to all outlets. And we are using traditional French recipes and the flour and butter we use is also imported,” says Kumar, who starts his day at five in the morning to ensure timely supply of the stock.

For the health-conscious, there is a range of fresh juices, cereal breads, eggs and salads, organic granola served with yoghurt and choice of milk. Next will be a cafe restaurant in Civil Lines with an even elaborate food menu. Samandari says, “With every new outlet, we try to excel and give something better than the previous one.”Timings: 8:00 am-Midnight Cost for two: `1,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp