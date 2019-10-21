A beloved French treat

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Known for bringing the original bakery and pastry flavours of France to India, L’Opera started off from French Embassy’s kitchen in 2010, and nine years later, it has expanded its wings to 17 outlets, including five Salons de thé (tea rooms). And another feather to the cap is their sixth Salon de thé – spread across two floors – that opened at Priya Market, Basant Lok on Saturday evening. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain inaugurated the tea room.

Not only do the interiors done by Rahul Bansal of DCA Architects in shades of grey, sky blue give a feel of Paris, the cobbled pavement of the market add up to the experience. The 42-cover cafe is fitted with Louis XVI style furniture in carved wood and marble top tables adorning carnations in pastels. From the beautiful chandelier to elegantly framed portraits on the wall depicting the city of Paris, everything adds to the plush decor and ambience.

L’Opera executive manager Kazem Samandari said, “There was a peak demand of high-quality and accessible cafe in this part of the city, which made us start this Salon de thé. It’s our first outlet that has a mezzanine apart from the ground floor. From the big glass windows one can enjoy the view of recently redone Priya market.”

Front area of the cafe is centre of the market, where a beautiful space for events has been created. “I believe in future there will be music and other events happening here,” added Samandari.

An all-day dining destination, gourmet breakfast is also available for the whole day. The breakfast menu features French Toast with organic honey, fluffy French omelette with luxurious fillings and hot croissant sandwiches to name a few.

Culinary head chef Amit Kumar, who heads a team of over 50 people at the production unit in Noida, says, “There was a demand for lunch options. So, we have introduced a selection of pastas, and a range of French fries – a specialty of France – plain and with toppings, signature sandwiches such as Roast Tomato Mozzarella and Pesto, Chicken Waldorf and more.”

Apart from this, one can try the chef favourites such as Pumpkin and Coconut milk Soup served with sourdough toast, Roast Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Tart, Almond Croissant, and more options from salads, quiches, along with freshly brewed teas and coffees.

“Only the dishes that are part of the breakfast menu and pastas are prepared in the cafe kitchen, rest everything is made at the production unit everyday and sent to all outlets. And we are using traditional French recipes and the flour and butter we use is also imported,” says Kumar, who starts his day at five in the morning to ensure timely supply of the stock.

For the health-conscious, there is a range of fresh juices, cereal breads, eggs and salads, organic granola served with yoghurt and choice of milk. Next will be a cafe restaurant in Civil Lines with an even elaborate food menu. Samandari says, “With every new outlet, we try to excel and give something better than the previous one.”Timings: 8:00 am-Midnight Cost for two: `1,000