Guard against bloated tummy, puffy eyes

IT is that time of the year when, come whatever may, you are most likely to binge eat. Excessive and ‘wrong’ eating and lack of sleep are two main things that happen during this time, and we have little or no control over these.

“Most often we end up indulging in sweets and other sinful foods, and then the guilt trip which forces us to try for some easy ways to get rid of those extra kilos. But, the worst part is we want to do all the wrong means to shed that extra fat which again leads to a YO-YO effect,” says Harshita Dilawri, Nutritionist & Diabetic Educator, Know Your Nutrients. Healthcare experts tell us some ways that will keep you healthy and help you enjoy the festival without feeling guilty about it post-Diwali.

Do not skip your exercise routine

Festival time is no excuse to cheat on your exercising. As there are chances of you skipping meals or excessive eating this time, it is all the more important to follow your daily exercise regimen. It will not only keep you energetic but help ward off the side-effects of binging.

Use alternatives to routine

Use jaggery instead of sugar while making sweets as it has less calorie content. For deep frying, use rice bran oil as it is rich in essential fatty acids. Eat sweets in moderation and make sure you have plenty of fruits. “If you plan to go out, don’t go on an empty stomach. Eat a small snack before you head out. Choose snacks like boiled corn, mix veggie salad, a fruit bowl, sprouts, veggie soup, yogurt with crushed nuts, whole wheat bread sandwich, etc. This will keep you full and thereby prevent bingeing when you are out,” says Dilawri.

Detox your body

No matter how much a conscious-eater you are, some amount of excess will always happen during festive season. So, try to drink as much water as possible through the day. And eat at least a bowlful of green salad before your meal. “Adopt a detox routine — begin your day with a glass of warm water containing the juice of half-a-lemon,” says nutritionist and wellness coach Avni Kaul, founder, Nutri Activania. “Add some lime, mint, and cucumber as this will help in detoxifying your body. And reduce salt intake as excess salt leads to puffiness,” says Bariatric Surgeon Dr K S Kular.

Nourish your skin

Air pollution and hectic partying can take a heavy toll on your skin. Makeup helps but it is always better to nourish your skin through consuming the right types of food. Green leafy vegetables, oranges and apple juices are great for a healthy looking skin. So is pomegranate. “Apple skin contains quercetin, an antioxidant. Quercetin increases the production of collagen and protects your skin against UVB rays,” says Kaul.

Consume alcohol in moderation

Drink alcohol in small quantities. “Eat prior to drinking as it will prevent your body from bloating and sip water in between your pegs to keep it hydrated. You can replace beer with gin/ vodka with water or soda . Avoid cocktails as these are calorie-rich,” says Dr Kaul. Agrees Ambika Tyagi, Nutritionist, Healthy Souls. “Alcohol is a major dehydrator and contains empty calories. Choose red wine or vodka over any other hard drinks. Sangria (cut fruits in red wine)would be the best option here,” she says.