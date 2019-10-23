Home Cities Delhi

Delhi on alert following intel about JuD, Lashkar attack on RAW, Army offices

Sources claim that terrorists are also planning to target residential areas of police personnel as well as the offices of police and paramilitary forces.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based terrorist organisations Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) have planned to carry out attacks on the offices of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Indian Army in the national capital. The terrorist groups are headed by Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated as a global terrorist by the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union and was the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed 166 lives.

According to a recent intelligence input accessed by ANI, the "militant wing of LeT and JuD has planned to conduct unspecified attacks against RAW and Indian Army during late October-2019."

Security forces have been given details about the alert and security has been beefed up. Appropriate measures have been taken in the wake of the recent intelligence input.

Sources claim that terrorists are also planning to target residential areas of police personnel as well as the offices of police and paramilitary forces.

The input comes after Pakistan faced a major setback as the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) concluded that Islamabad has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and other individuals associated with LeT, JuD, FIF among other terror groups.

In its latest report titled 'Mutual Evaluation Report of Pakistan,' the APG had asked the country to "identify, assess and understand" its money laundering or terror financing risks, including the risks associated with terrorist groups operating in Pakistan.

"Pakistan has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1276 obligations against all listed individuals and entities - especially those associated with Lashkar-eTayyiba (LeT)/Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) as well as the groups'," the report read. 

