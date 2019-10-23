Delhi police disposed of 1.7 lakh cases in 2017: NCRB data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to lack of evidence or failure to find clues, Delhi Police had to dispose of more than 1.80 lakh cases in 2017, the maximum among all states and union territories, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data released for the year.

Uttar Pradesh had the second-highest number of such cases at 81,170. No cases were reported disposed in Lakshadweep because of lack of evidence or inability to find clues.

The NCRB, responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country, released the data for 2017 on Monday, after a delay of more than an year. The agency comes under the Union Home Ministry.

The data showed Delhi, the national capital, also had the maximum number of cases pending investigation from 2016 at 1,70,311 followed by Maharashtra at 1,59,395 cases. As many as 1,82,833 authentic cases were disposed of by Delhi police due to insufficient evidence, no clue or other similar factors, according to the NCRB data.



(With agency inputs)