Home Cities Delhi

US lawmakers’ remarks on Kashmir situation regrettable, says MEA

India on Thursday termed the comments made by many US Congressmen on the Kashmir situation as regrettable and said that it reflected a very limited understanding of the country’s history.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Raveesh Kumar

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo | Raveesh Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday termed the comments made by many US Congressmen on the Kashmir situation as regrettable and said that it reflected a very limited understanding of the country’s history.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the platform should have been used to ascertain facts on state-sponsored cross-border terrorism rather than attacking New Delhi.

“It is regrettable that a few members of the US Congress used the Congressional hearing on human rights in South Asia to question the measures taken recently to safeguard life, peace and security in Kashmir,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson said that cross-border terrorism endangered the most fundamental of human rights — the right to life. “The government remains responsible for and responsive to the safety and well-being of its citizens,” he added. The Centre on August 5 withdrew special status of J&K and bifurcated it into two Union territories. 

Kumar said India has taken note of comments of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells that Pakistan needs to do much more in curbing terrorism in its territory in a “credible, verifiable and irreversible” manner.

During the hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Committee on human rights in South Asia on Tuesday, top American lawmakers devoted most of the time discussing the current situation in Kashmir and expressed concern over security clampdown. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MEA Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 US White House US Congressmen
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp