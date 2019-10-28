Home Cities Delhi

Number of marshals in Delhi buses to rise to nearly 13K on Bhai Dhooj: CM Kejriwal

The CM told bus marshals that they had to ensure safety of women in each government bus and generate confidence in them so that they feel the comfort of a home in Delhi's buses.

Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal . ( Photo | Parveen Negi )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting his government's commitment to boost women security in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the number of marshals deployed for Delhi buses will rise to nearly 13,000 on October 29.

The announcement by Kejriwal at an event here, comes a day ahead of the roll out of the AAP government's scheme to make travel free of cost for women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

"Today, I am entrusting you all with a responsibility to ensure safety of women in each government bus and generate confidence in them so that they feel the comfort of a home in our buses," he told a gathering of newly-recruited bus marshals at the Tyagraj Stadium here.

Kejriwal said the current strength of bus marshals in Delhi is 3,400.

"Tomorrow is an auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, and tomorrow the number of marshals for our buses will increase to nearly 13,000," he said to thunderous applause.

"We are committed to boost security of women in Delhi. And, I don't think the level at which we have scaled up the strength of bus marshals, it has been done in any city in the world," the chief minister said.

The announcement comes months ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

"Delhi is like one big family. And, I am the elder son of this family. And, being the elder son, from tomorrow I am bearing the cost of commuting in DTC buses, of our sisters, mothers and daughters," Kejriwal said.

