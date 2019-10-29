Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police doubles 'PRAKHAR' anti-street crime vans

These patrol vans tasked especially to curb street crimes, crimes against women in the vulnerable areas are specially designed and equipped with latest gadgets for quick transmission of info.

Published: 29th October 2019 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police vehicles stand in a row after MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Emergency Response Support (ERSS) and PRAKHAR (Street Crime Patrols), at Shalimar Bagh, in New Delhi

Delhi Police vehicles stand in a row after MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Emergency Response Support (ERSS) and PRAKHAR (Street Crime Patrols) in New Delhi| ( File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday flagged 15 'PRAKHAR' vans, with the latest addition taking the number of such special vehicles to curb street crimes in the national capital to 30, officials said.

The vans were flagged off from the police headquarters at ITO, they said.

These patrol vans tasked especially to curb street crimes as well as crimes against women in the vulnerable areas are specially designed and equipped with latest gadgets for quick transmission of information about any crime, the officials said.

The new vans are in addition to the already operational 15 'PRAKHAR' vans launched last month, police said.

"Each 'PRAKHAR' van is also equipped with Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) with inbuilt GPS besides the wireless set.

The MDT immediately transmits the calls related to street crimes as soon as it is received in Command Room to the concerned nearest 'PRAKHAR' van for immediate action," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

These vans conduct intensive patrolling and dedicated checking at the vulnerable points in the crime-prone areas of the districts, he said.

With the latest induction, each district will now have two such vans to cover the vulnerable stretches, he added.

The deterrent presence of these patrol vans has substantially helped in curbing crime, as the number of calls related to incidents of snatching and robbery have decreased in the localities covered by 'PRAKHAR' MPVs during the one month, police claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakhar Vans
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp