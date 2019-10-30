Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government school students to be sensitised on pollution

As a part of the programme, activities such as street plays, musicals, and interactive sessions with experts will be conducted.

Published: 30th October 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

Firecrackers on Diwali Night. (File Photo |AP)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to combat the rising threat of air pollution, the Delhi government has decided to incorporate various activities in its government-run schools to sensitize students on the same issue.

According to an official from the Education Department, the programme is an initiated of the School Management Committee (SMC) which includes parents, social activists and teachers. The sessions are primarily set to be conducted for students at primary level.

ALSO READ | Diwali pollution: For first time this season, Delhi's air quality plummets to 'severe'

“We believe that pollution is a health emergency and it is our duty to apprise the students regarding the same. That’s why the Delhi government is taking this decision to sensitize the students regarding the effect of air pollution,” said an official.

As a part of the programme, activities such as street plays, musicals, and interactive sessions with experts will be conducted.

“The process will start from tomorrow and through various interactions and activities we will coordinate the programs. We believe that this will not only encourage the students to better protect themselves from the polluted air but also, will teach them on how to combat the issue,” added the official.

From Wednesday, schools are to start distribution of anti-pollution masks to its students. Even family members will be provided with such masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air toxicity Delhi air pollution Delhi government school
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp