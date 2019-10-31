Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal seeks alternative disposal of crop waste in NCR states

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the chief minister listed the measures undertaken by his government to check rising air pollution.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the governments in neighbouring Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to provide necessary machinery and equipment alternative modes of disposing crop residue.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the chief minister listed the measures undertaken by his government to check rising air pollution.

ALSO READ: In Punjab, stubble burning incidents touch 3,000 a day

“Look around and you will see how polluted the air in Delhi is. The city is literally struggling for clean air because of stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. I request the BJP to put pressure on its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide farmers with the necessary wherewithal, which will keep them from lighting up crop waste. I also urge the Congress to do likewise in Punjab,” the CM said.

He said, “On behalf of the people, I urge the Centre and governments of NCR states to help us in our fight against pollution.”

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal indulging in lies on stubble burning, says Amarinder Singh 

The chief minister also commended officials and agencies involved in holding the mega laser show at Connaught Place, which was aimed at reducing cracker bursting on Diwali.

“Thousands turned up for the laser show. It was a first-of-its-kind experiment aimed at keeping people for bursting crackers and it has proved to be a successful one,” Kejriwal said.

Crop burning fuelling pollution
According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution has risen to 35 per cent, the season’s highest

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi crops burning Delhi stubble burniing Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp