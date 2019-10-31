Home Cities Delhi

'Halloween Takeover' in Delhi by Unbolly

The Halloween fever will be seen in a bigger avatar than earlier times as Unbolly’s, an indie event programming and solutions company, has come up with an event, titled Halloween Takeover.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

The idea here is to push Halloween into Delhi’s indie music scene and create communion among people here.

The idea here is to push Halloween into Delhi’s indie music scene and create communion among people here.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Though the idea of Halloween – a celebration remembering the dead in Christianity–would not please the elders, it is gradually catching the fancy of the younger lot in the capital city for its quirky vibe.

Every year, parties with spooky themes are held. But this time, the Halloween fever will be seen in a bigger avatar than earlier times as Unbolly’s, an indie event programming and solutions company, has come up with an event, titled Halloween Takeover.

Decorated with Jack-o’-lanterns, corn husks, and scarecrows, 13 food outlets, including Raasta, Cafe TC, The Piano Man Jazz Club, Matchbox, and so on will feature over 25 artists such as DCF_Shapes, UKato, Begum, DJ PRAT, and Corridor giving a musical touch to the event. 

Unbolly’s Shashank Bhatnagar, who has co-curated the event with Bhuvanesh Manhas, says, “Halloween is a western concept, but at the same time, we are living in 2019, where borders don’t exist in terms of culture and traditions.

The idea here is to push Halloween into Delhi’s indie music scene and create communion among people here. We have been organising smaller events in the past, but this time we are taking it a notch higher with 13 venues. We collaborated with event organisers and venues to create a Halloween feel for Delhiites.” With the theme, titled Killer Panda on the Loose, the events will witness musical tracks from over 15 genre such as rock, metal, electronic, techno, EDM, jazz, hip-hop and prog-rock.

“Décor is minimal, but we are incorporating the inputs of the venue owners also. But the overall energy of all venues will be the same. At the end, it is a language,” adds Bhatnagar.  

One can book tickets at Skillbox and an AAA (All Area Acceas) pass from Unbolly that can give you the access to all venues. 

Bhatnagar says, “Halloween is a fun concept, and Indians are festive people. It’s not about something happening but celebrating something. It’s important to feel easy around monsters; rather it is essential to feel comfortable about other cultures from around the world. You can’t just exclude yourself. Though Halloween is not as big in India right now, we want to make it big, with more such events in the years to come.”   

So, put on your Halloween costumes, get along with your gang and party till you drop. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Halloween Unbolly Delhi halloween parties
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp