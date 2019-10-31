New app to be launched for Van Dhan, a scheme helping tribals improve their income

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India will develop an IT platform and mobile application for Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY).

The scheme is aimed towards improving tribal incomes through value addition.

Currently, the TRIFED is discussing and sharing features with stakeholders in order to take their feedback on the issue, according to the organisation.

There is an ongoing two-day national workshop being organised on the scheme. According to TRIFED, the workshop has been organised to take stock of the activities under the programme. The workshop has seen participants from 25 states.

“The scheme will create tribal entrepreneurs. Branding, packaging and marketing of tribal products are important factors and adopting a good business model along with robust technological support and focus is necessary,” Pravin Krishna, MD, TRIFED said.

TRIFED has so far received and sanctioned 555 proposals from the 15 states. The nodal departments and the implementing agencies of the states need to take necessary action for the establishment of Van Dhan kendras in their respective states, including one model demo centre in each state.

Officials from each state nodal/implementing agency are expected to present a brief of post-sanction activities being undertaken.

Over 200 Van Dhan proposals in the pipeline are expected to be sanctioned by November 10.