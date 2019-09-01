AAP to move ACB over civic ‘scam’, says Saurabh Bhardwaj

Home Cities Delhi

The AAP leader said taxes of several such plush properties are manipulated by MCD officials in connivance with a section of BJP leaders.

Published: 01st September 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of the standing committee report placed in the BJP-controlled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it will lodge a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the ‘multi-crore scam’.

An internal report placed by the SDMC’s audit department brought property tax arrears worth Rs 1,177 crore to the fore and also highlighted grave concerns over the financial health of the civic body.

It claimed that the ‘lacklustre attitude’ of civic officials was to blame for the fiscal woes plaguing the SDMC.

“We will file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with corruption worth thousands of crores by BJP-run MCDs that was highlighted in the audit report that came out yesterday (Friday),” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The audit report for the year 2016-17 found “undue (tax) benefits” given to property owners and builders.
“In 2,149 cases, demolition or sealing orders were not executed though it was mandatory on expiry of 15 days of issuance of demolition orders. In 47 cases, the demolition or sealing orders were not passed,” the report said.

The report cited four farmhouses — Umrao, Four Points, Maple and Emerald — where the city’s rich and powerful host wedding bashes.

