Home Cities Delhi

DMs asked to finish inquiries into illegal mosques, graveyards in Delhi

Instructions to DMs to look into status of mosques, graveyards, and madrasas were issued based on a list of 54 structures in question by BJP MP.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

graveyard

For representational purposes

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the district magistrates (DMs) failing to submit reports on illegal mosques, graveyards, and madrasas on government land in the stipulated time, the revenue department has sent reminders urging them to send their findings soon.  The DMs were asked to complete the inquiries and forward the details of their findings to the headquarters by the second of week of August.

“They were supposed to finish their investigation within a week and intimate the headquarters. The inquiry needs procuring land records and checking of ownership of plots where structures are built, which is a cumbersome process. Moreover, district revenue offices don’t have adequate staff. Most of them are busy with the process of mapping unauthorised colonies, the priority of the government at present,” said a senior Delhi government official, aware of the development, explaining for the delay. 

Instructions to DMs to look into the status of mosques, graveyards, and madrasas were issued after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) forwarded, through the chief secretary, a list of 54 structures in question, which was handed over by Bharatiya Janata Party MP from west Delhi Parvesh Verma in July.The revenue department asked the Delhi Wakf Board (DWB) to send a detailed status report about the mosques, graveyards, and mazaars etc, which were mentioned in the list.

“The district magistrates have been told again and they should submit their reports soon,” said an official. 
On June 18, Verma wrote to Baijal seeking an inquiry into the “mushrooming of mosques on government land” in the national capital. Later, he submitted a list of 54 mosques, graveyards, and madrasas that had been allegedly built on government land in an unauthorised manner. He also met Baijal and gave him the list. The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) set up a five-member panel to look into his allegations. The panel submitted its report on July 30, dismissing the BJP leader’s claim.

DMC denies  MP’s claim Delhi Minorities Commission set up a five-member panel to look into BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s allegations. The panel submitted its 169-page report on July 30, dismissing the BJP leader’s claim as false and baseless.

They [DMs] were supposed to finish their investigation within a week... Most of them are busy with mapping of unauthorised colonies, the priority of the government at present, said a senior Delhi government official.

None of the names of masjids, mazaars, madrasa, or graveyards were found to be illegally built or encroached on the government land as claimed by  BJP MP Verma DMC report.

